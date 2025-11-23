Head coach Steve Kerr said Sunday that Kuminga (knee) didn't participate much in practice, and he isn't sure when the forward will play next, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. He has also been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz, according to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Kuminga will miss his sixth consecutive game due to bilateral knee tendinitis, and Kerr said he's "not moving well," per Joseph Dycus of The Mercury News. Based on Kerr's comments, the 23-year-old can be considered week-to-week moving forward. With Kuminga sidelined, Moses Moody, Gui Santos and Buddy Hield are candidates for increased minutes.