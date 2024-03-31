Kuminga (knees) is inactive for Sunday's game against San Antonio, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kuminga is dealing with bilateral knee tendinitis, and his next opportunity to take the court comes Tuesday versus Dallas. Golden State has managed to go 3-0 without Kuminga this season, picking up wins over Charlotte, Orlando and New Orleans. Sunday's contest comes against a Spurs squad lacking Devin Vassell (foot), Keldon Johnson (foot) and Jeremy Sochan (ankle).