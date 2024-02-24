Kuminga provided six points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals over 28 minutes during Friday's 97-84 victory over Charlotte.

The warriors have managed to string two wins together despite subpar scoring performances from Kuminga, who has noticeably dropped off in recent weeks. Resurgent play from Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson have kept the core of the starting lineup from missing Kuminga's former totals, but the Warriors would be a lot better off with scoring improvement from the former first-round pick.