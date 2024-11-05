Anderson notched six points (1-3 FG, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 16 minutes during Monday's 125-112 victory over Washington.

After a slow start to the season, Anderson is quietly trending up for the Warriors. In his last four appearances, he's averaging 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in 18.8 minutes. He's someone to keep an eye on whenever the Warriors are shorthanded.