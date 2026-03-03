Williams had 18 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Monday's 114-101 loss to the Clippers.

The journeyman signed a two-way deal with the Warriors last month, and he impressed during his second game of action with the parent club. He's already made waves with the G League since his acquisition, and the Warriors are in desperate need of depth at his position. Although we shouldn't expect too much from Williams, his stat line was encouraging.