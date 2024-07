Spencer logged 13 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and four steals across 27 minutes of Wednesday's 96-85 win over the Cavaliers in Summer League.

Spencer tied for the team high in assists Wednesday while only committing one turnover. He was active defensively, logging four steals. The 28-year-old will be on a two-way contract this season for Golden State but will likely spend most of his time with the team's G League affiliate.