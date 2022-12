Rollins recorded 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals during Friday's win over South Bay.

Rollins was fantastic across 35 minutes of action, as the guard recorded the team's first triple-double this season by posting season highs in every statistical category besides points and blocks. The Toledo product is averaging 19.7 points, 3.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds in the G League.