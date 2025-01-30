Curry (knees) will play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Curry rested Tuesday, but he'll retake the hardwood for the closing leg of Golden State's back-to-back set. The veteran point guard logged 36 points, seven assists and five rebounds when he faced Oklahoma City on Nov. 10.
