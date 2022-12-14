Curry (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
Curry is dealing with a sore right knee following Tuesday's loss to the Bucks, but he'll be able to play through the issue during the second half of the back-to-back set. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 22.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 34.0 minutes per game.
