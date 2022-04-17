Curry will come off the bench for Saturday's Game 1 against the Nuggets.
A late lineup change has taken place, and Curry will end up coming off the bench during his return. He'll also be on an unspecified minutes limit. Jordan Poole gets the nod at point guard.
