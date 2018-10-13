Warriors' Stephen Curry: Doubtful to return Friday

Curry is unlikely to return for the second half of Friday's preseason game against the Lakers due to illness, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Curry poured in 16 points and dished out four assists while bringing down three rebounds in the first half (12 minutes) but was feeling ill going into the half. The Warriors are expected to hold him out for the remainder of the exhibition to ensure he's good to go for Tuesday's season opener against the Thunder.