Curry accumulated 27 points (8-20 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 loss to the Lakers.

Curry returned to action after missing 11 games due to a shoulder injury, scoring a team-high 27 points including five triples. Curry was apparently on a minute restriction, although you could be forgiven for thinking otherwise. Unfortunately, the Warriors couldn't get the win and unlike last season, they really need to be pushing hard down the stretch. That bodes well for anyone rostering Curry, given he will need to be firing on all cylinders should they hope to replicate what they were able to do last season.