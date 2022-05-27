Curry provided 15 points (5-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Thursday's 120-110 victory over Dallas in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Curry struggled with his shot but salvaged his offensive production by tying Draymond Green with a team-high nine assists. Across 16 playoff contests, the sharpshooter has averaged 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 33.8 minutes per game.