Warriors' Stephen Curry: Listed as questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against Minnesota.
The Warriors appear to be considering giving Curry the night off Monday, the second half of the team's back-to-back. If the superstar guard ends up sitting out, Will Richard and Pat Spencer could both be in line to play a featured role in the Golden State backcourt.
