Curry closed with 20 points (6-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 121-101 win over the Grizzlies.

Curry was overshadowed offensively in the win by Jonathan Kuminga, who led the the Warriors with 29 points. However, the veteran point guard still finished second on the team in scoring with his seventh straight performance of 20-plus points. Curry also extended his streak of games with three-plus triples to eight, though this felt like a quiet effort after he had knocked down an absurd 23 three-pointers and averaged 38.7 points over his previous three contests.