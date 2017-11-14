Warriors' Stephen Curry: Probable Thursday vs. Celtics

Curry (thigh) is probable for Thursday's game against the Celtics, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game reports.

Curry missed Monday's matchup against the Magic while dealing with a thigh bruise. But, he's seemingly recovered well and is likely to play Thursday after some time off. More word on his status should emerge Wednesday or after Thursday's morning shootaround. Over his past five appearances, Curry has posted 20.6 points, 7.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals.