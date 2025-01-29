Curry (knee) has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.

Curry is coming off one of his worst shooting performances of the season, going 4-for-17 from the field in Saturday's loss against the Lakers. The veteran superstar now may miss Wednesday's game against the Jazz, which seems to be a rest situation. If Curry doesn't play, Dennis Schroder and Brandin Podziemski will likely shoulder most of the load at point guard for the Warriors.