Curry (knee) has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
Curry is coming off one of his worst shooting performances of the season, going 4-for-17 from the field in Saturday's loss against the Lakers. The veteran superstar now may miss Wednesday's game against the Jazz, which seems to be a rest situation. If Curry doesn't play, Dennis Schroder and Brandin Podziemski will likely shoulder most of the load at point guard for the Warriors.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ruled out against Utah•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Goes scoreless in second half•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 21 points in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Available Thursday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Iffy for Thursday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Attempts four threes in loss•