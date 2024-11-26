Curry (knees) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Curry is dealing with lingering soreness in both knees and could miss Wednesday's contest. The superstar has been a mainstay on the injury report due to knee issues, though he hasn't missed a game since Nov. 2. If the sharpshooter is unable to suit up, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody will likely see an uptick in playing time.