Curry (knees) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Curry is dealing with lingering soreness in both knees and could miss Wednesday's contest. The superstar has been a mainstay on the injury report due to knee issues, though he hasn't missed a game since Nov. 2. If the sharpshooter is unable to suit up, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody will likely see an uptick in playing time.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drills eight threes in loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Poor shooting performance Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will play vs. San Antonio•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will play Friday•