Curry (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game at Philadelphia.
Curry turned his ankle during the second half of Saturday's game in Boston, but that didn't stop him from putting up 47 points and 11 three-pointers in 37 minutes. The Warriors will wait to see how Curry's ankle responds Monday before updating his status.
