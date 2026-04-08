Curry finished Tuesday's 110-105 victory over the Kings with 17 points (5-12 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes off the bench.

Making his second straight appearance with the second unit since returning from a knee injury, Curry produced big numbers once again from beyond the arc -- the future Hall of Famer is 9-for-21 on three-point attempts since getting back onto the court. Curry will likely sit out one half of the Warriors' back-to-back set Thursday and Friday, but he appears to be on track to be 100 percent for the Play-In Tournament.