There is concern regarding Curry's long-term health due to his right knee, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area & California reports.

"There's at least some lingering concern about the knee," Poole said during a recent podcast. "From what I understand, he and his trainers have devised ways to kind of work around that and sort of support that whole possibility of the knee not being as great as he wants it to be." When healthy, the 38-year-old had a productive 2025-26 campaign, averaging 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals over 30.9 minutes per contest while playing in 43 regular-season games. However, he missed time mostly due to patellofemoral pain syndrome in his right knee. While the 2009 No. 7 overall pick is still expected to be one of the top contributors in the NBA this season, his knee, along with a contract extension, may be frequent topics of conversation. Curry has appeared in 1,069 regular-season games during his career, averaging 24.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 42.2 percent from deep across 34.0 minutes per game. He is also a two-time MVP, 12-time All-Star and four-time NBA Champion.