Curry posted 36 points (12-25 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 114-97 victory over the Kings in Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Curry was locked in from the start, powering the Warriors to a relatively comfortable victory. Despite the absence of Draymond Green (suspension), the Warriors were able to turn the tables on the Kings, thanks in large part to the shooting of Curry. Should they hope to tie things up at 2-2, Curry will need to be at his best once again in Game 4.