Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't return Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Nets, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Curry, who has been sidelined since the start of February, remains without a clear target date to return. Slater reports that Curry is hopeful to get in a scrimmage in the near future to see how his knee responds, and that should be the final hurdle in his rehab.
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