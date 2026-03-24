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Curry (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Nets, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Curry, who has been sidelined since the start of February, remains without a clear target date to return. Slater reports that Curry is hopeful to get in a scrimmage in the near future to see how his knee responds, and that should be the final hurdle in his rehab.

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