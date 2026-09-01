Curry said Monday that he isn't in a rush to sign a contract extension with the Warriors, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Curry became eligible Saturday for a maximum two-year, $136.7 million extension, but the 38-year-old said he expects contract discussions to happen at the right time and reiterated that he wants to spend the rest of his career with Golden State. He's already under contract for $62.6 million in 2026-27, and the NBA's Over-38 Rule prevents him from signing an extension longer than two additional seasons.