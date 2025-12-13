Jackson-Davis (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.

The big man was listed as probable, so it's not surprising to see him available. Don't expect him to play a significant role in the rotation, although he should see minutes off the bench. Jackson-Davis has played more than 15 minutes in his last two outings, something that could very well happen again Friday due to the absences of Draymond Green (personal) and Al Horford (back).