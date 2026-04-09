Raptors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Out with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson-Davis (illness) is out for Thursday's game against Miami.
Jackson-Davis is an emergency depth piece for the Raptors, so his absence will not have a big fantasy impact. He's appeared in eight of Toronto's past 10 games, playing double-digit minutes only once.
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