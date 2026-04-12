Raptors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Available Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson-Davis (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Nets, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
Jackson-Davis will be available to return from a two-game absence due to an illness. However, he isn't guaranteed to see meaningful run while buried behind Jakob Poeltl, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Murray-Boyles.
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