Jackson-Davis registered six points (3-5 FG), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 129-99 victory over the Magic.

Jackson-Davis made a significant impact defensively, leading Toronto in rebounding and setting a season high with two blocks. The big man benefited from Jakob Poeltl's foul trouble, as the starting center played just 10 minutes before fouling out. Jackson-Davis could offer useful rebounds and blocks in deeper fantasy formats if he continues earning meaningful minutes.