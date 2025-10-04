Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Dealing with thumb issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson-Davis (thumb) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Lakers, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Jackson-Davis is dealing with a thumb injury, which could sideline him for the team's first preseason game. However, he does claim to be okay, but his status will remain uncertain moving forward. If he does miss Sunday's game, his next chance to suit up in the preseason will be Oct. 8 against the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Sees seven minutes•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Muted performance in loss•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Promoted to starting role•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Sees increased playing time•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Logs eight rebounds in garbage time•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Scores 22 points in G League•