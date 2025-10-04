Jackson-Davis (thumb) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Lakers, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Jackson-Davis is dealing with a thumb injury, which could sideline him for the team's first preseason game. However, he does claim to be okay, but his status will remain uncertain moving forward. If he does miss Sunday's game, his next chance to suit up in the preseason will be Oct. 8 against the Trail Blazers.