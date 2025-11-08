Jackson-Davis amassed nine points (4-8 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 18 minutes during Friday's 129-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Jackson-Davis compiled five points and five rebounds in the fourth quarter, as the bench cleared in the blowout. He shined without Nikola Jokic's domineering presence in the paint, and ended the game tied for the team lead in rebounds. Jackson-Davis will continue to contend with Quinten Post for playing time in the second unit.