Wizards' AJ Johnson: Late scratch Friday
RotoWire Staff
Johnson (ankle) is out for Friday's game against Toronto.
Johnson is a late scratch with an ankle contusion. His next chance to play is Saturday in Chicago. Johnson's absence doesn't seem to open up a clear number of minutes for other members of the Wizards.
