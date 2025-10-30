Johnson had his rookie option exercised by the Wizards for the 2026-27 season, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

While Johnson and Cam Whitmore were acquired by the Wizards via trade, the front office has grouped them along with young players Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George to be their stars of the future. Johnson has also yet to play in a game this season for longer than four minutes, but this move by the front office instills confidence that they want him on the roster for the long haul.