Johnson supplied 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 116-112 victory over Sacramento.

Johnson saw his first action since Jan. 16 and didn't disappoint on the offensive end. He set a new season high by dropping 17 points, and he did so in an efficient manner. Johnson has yet to see this type of usage on a nightly basis, so while it's nice to see him have a breakout game, he's yet to carve out a consistent role in the team's rotation to this point.