Sarr finished with 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Sunday's 132-101 loss to Miami.

Sarr didn't stand out as a scorer but still managed to fill up the stat sheet in a blowout loss. In what's been a productive season of progression for the 2024 first-round pick, the big man is now up to 12 double-doubles on the campaign, with three coming over his past six contests.