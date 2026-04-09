Head coach Brian Keefe said Thursday that Sarr (toe) is unlikely to play again this season, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Sarr will miss a seventh consecutive contest Thursday due to a left big toe injury, and he should be considered doubtful for the Wizards' final two regular-season games until further notice. With the second-year big man on the shelf, Julian Reese and Anthony Gill will likely continue seeing increased burn.