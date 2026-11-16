Sarr ended with 25 points (9-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 27 minutes during Sunday's 147-119 loss to Houston.

Sarr followed his 30-point performance against Detroit on Thursday with another productive outing, giving him 55 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks across his last two appearances. The second-year center has continued to expand his offensive repertoire, and Sunday's three made triples demonstrated his ability to stretch the floor. His three blocks also reinforced the defensive upside that makes him an intriguing fantasy asset, although his inconsistent free-throw shooting remains an area of concern. After failing to reach the 20-point threshold in his first 11 appearances this season, the last two games are a clear step in the right direction for Sarr.