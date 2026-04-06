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section: | slug: wizards-alex-sarr-wont-play-tuesday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Wizards' Alex Sarr: Won't play Tuesday
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1 min read
Sarr (toe) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
Sarr is out for a sixth consecutive contest with a left toe issue. Anthony Gill should start at center Tuesday and make for a viable streaming choice in most fantasy leagues.
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