Sarr provided 30 points (12-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 44 minutes during Thursday's 144-140 double-overtime loss to the Pistons.

Although his workload was inflated by a double-overtime affair, Sarr still went off for a highly efficient 30 points Thursday. The third-year big man is still adjusting to life alongside Anthony Davis in the frontcourt, with Sarr averaging 13.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.1 minutes per game over his last six contests.