Sarr notched 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes during Thursday's 127-108 loss to Oklahoma City.

After a superb 31/11/5 line against the Sixers, Sarr's point total fell back to earth, but he still registered a good rebound total. He came two rebounds shy of his third double-double over the first six games of the season, and his profile is definitely trending up despite his team's early struggles.