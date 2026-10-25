Sarr amassed 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 23 minutes during Saturday's 124-120 victory over the Bulls.

After failing to record a block in the first two games of the season, Sarr opened his account with a big night at the rim in Chicago. The third-year center's 10 points were also his best effort yet in 2026-27, as he attempts to find his place in an offense that's set to be dominated by Trae Young and Anthony Davis as long as both veterans stay healthy, and which will need to accommodate first overall pick AJ Dybantsa (ankle) in the near future as well.