Wizards' Alex Sarr: Role change unlikely

Washington's selection of AJ Dybantsa likely won't significantly alter Sarr's role heading into his third NBA season

The 21-year-old big man is currently recovering from foot surgery but is expected to be ready for training camp after averaging 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 48 regular-season appearances last year. Sarr remains a major part of the franchise's long-term plans, although the additions of established veterans could reduce some offensive responsibilities. His defensive upside should continue to provide substantial fantasy value if he can stay healthy.