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Wizards' Alex Sarr: Role change unlikely

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Washington's selection of AJ Dybantsa likely won't significantly alter Sarr's role heading into his third NBA season

The 21-year-old big man is currently recovering from foot surgery but is expected to be ready for training camp after averaging 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 48 regular-season appearances last year. Sarr remains a major part of the franchise's long-term plans, although the additions of established veterans could reduce some offensive responsibilities. His defensive upside should continue to provide substantial fantasy value if he can stay healthy.

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