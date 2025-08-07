The Wizards are signing Gill to a one-year contract, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After waiving Gill earlier in the offseason, the Wizards have elected to bring the 32-year-old forward back to the team. Gill didn't have much of a role in Washington's rotation a year ago, having averaged 2.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 7.8 minutes per game over 51 regular-season contests in 2024-25, so he'll likely serve as frontcourt depth behind the likes of Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly and Kyshawn George while the roster is healthy.