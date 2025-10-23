Wizards' Bub Carrington: Muted performance in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carrington ended with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 133-120 loss to the Bucks.
Carrington joins CJ McCollum as starters who didn't make much of an impact in the regular-season opener. However, Carrington has been dealing with left knee soreness, which may have contributed to his slow start to the 2025-26 campaign.
