Carrington finished with 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 132-101 loss to the Heat.

Tre Johnson (ankle) doesn't appear close to returning, and it doesn't sound like D'Angelo Russell has a future with the Wizards. Carrington is seeing 25.2 minutes per contest over his last eight outings, but he's averaging just 11.9 points, 4.1 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers on 40.7 percent shooting from the field in that span.