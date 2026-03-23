Carrington contributed 14 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), one rebound, eight assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 145-113 loss to the Knicks.

Carrington has scored in double digits in his four appearances since returning to the starting lineup March 17, but he's been up and down with his three-point shooting over that span. The former Pittsburgh standout, who's shooting a career-best 39.2 percent from deep in 2025-26, might be making 48 percent of his threes over that aforementioned four-game stretch, but that's a span where he's gone 1-for-4 (vs. New York) and 1-for-6 (vs. Detroit) from beyond the arc. The numbers are strong on the surface, but the game-to-game performances are inconsistent, ultimately limiting his upside as a reliable long-range threat.