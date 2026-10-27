Carrington posted six points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Monday's 110-103 loss to the Hornets.

Carrington connected on two shots from beyond the arc but otherwise struggled to make an impact, failing to record a rebound despite logging 28 minutes. The young guard continues to see meaningful playing time in Washington's backcourt, though the presence of Trae Young limits his opportunities as a primary facilitator. Carrington's inconsistent production makes him a difficult player to trust in standard fantasy formats.