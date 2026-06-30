Wizards' Jamir Watkins: Extended qualifying offer

The Wizards declined their $2.15 million team option on Watkins' contract but tendered him a qualifying offer that makes him a restricted free agent, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

The Wizards will have the opportunity to match any offer Watkins receives on the open market, and Robbins noted that it's "highly likely" the 2025 second-round pick will remain with the club. The 6-foot-6 forward appeared in 50 regular-season games (seven starts) in 2025-26, averaging 7.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 20.6 minutes per contest.