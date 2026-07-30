Wizards' Jamir Watkins: Undergoes surgery for torn ACL

The Wizards announced Thursday that Watkins has undergone surgery for a torn ACL.

Watkins, a two-way player for the Wizards, suffered the injury during the Summer League. Although Washington has yet to offer a timetable for a return, a typical recovery time for the procedure is approximately 9-to-12 months. That leaves Watkins in serious jeopardy of missing most, if not all, of the 2026-27 season, and it remains to be seen if the team will stay committed to keeping him around on a two-way roster spot while he's injured.