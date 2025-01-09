Butler logged a team-high 26 points (11-19 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 loss to the 76ers.

Butler provided a significant boost off Washington's bench Wednesday, turning in a team-high 26 points and seven assists in just 20 minutes. The former second-rounder has benefitted immensely from the recent absences of Jordan Poole (hip) and Malcolm Brogdon (foot), as Butler is averaging 19.0 points, 5.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.0 threes in 20.6 minutes over his past three games. Butler should continue to hold short-term streaming value while Poole and Brogdon are sidelined, but he has a two-way contract that puts him at risk of being sent back to the G League once the Wizards get healthier.