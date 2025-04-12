Butler produced 25 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 124-110 loss to the Hawks.

Butler led the 76ers in points Friday while connecting on four triples, and his scoring output was his most since Jan. 8 against Philadelphia (26) when he was playing for Washington. Butler has started in 15 of the 76ers' last 18 games, and over that span he has averaged 13.0 points, 5.5 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 28.7 minutes per game.